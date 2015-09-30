Animal House Project Awarded Grant from Banfield Charitable Trust

Pottstown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --Animal House Project d/b/a Chester County Pet Food Pantry, a 501 (c) 3 Charitable Organization, has been awarded a grant from Banfield Charitable Trust (BCT) to support its Pet Food Assistance Donation Program.



Animal House Project will use the award to purchase food during times that donations are minimal which happens in the summer and winter months. The pet food is distributed direct to seniors living on fixed incomes; unemployed; military veterans who are retired as well as those returning home with medical disabilities; cancer patients and single parent "Pet Owner" households.



"The funding from Banfield Charitable Trust will certainly help us double the impact we are having in the communities that we serve," says MaryBeth Yannessa, Board President of Animal House Project. "Thanks to funding from BCT, as well as other foundations and supporters, Animal House Project will be able to increase the number of companion pets that we are feeding per month and that will go a long way as we continue to receive new applications at an alarming rate."



Each year, millions of companion animals are surrendered to shelters by their owners. Of these surrenders, approximately 1 million were due to the owners' financial inability to provide for their pets basic needs, veterinary care and pet food.



The goal of the Animal House Project's Pet Food Assistance Program is to reduce pet suffering, abandonments and surrenders to shelters due to pet owners' financial inability to provide care for their pets; keeping pets and people together.



For more information about Animal House Project d/b/a Chester County Pet Food Pantry and all its programs, or to learn how to support these programs, please visit our website at http://www.animalhouseproject.org