Banker Files US $230 Million Lawsuit Against an Ivy League College and Others for Defamation

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --American-based Canadian trained and Jamaican born career Banker and Businessman, Donovan Crawford has officially filed three lawsuits against Harvard College, the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.



According to Mr. Crawford he has filed the three defamation lawsuits with the Fulton County Superior Court (now being considered for transfer to US District Court of Northern Georgia, Atlanta Division) seeking almost a quarter-billion dollars collectively in damages over reports, which was a part of two studies conducted by two of the institutions and publicized by the three. Mr. Crawford has noted that the stories are false, erroneous, pernicious and extremely damaging causing ruin.



Mr. Crawford and family has held 53% shareholding in the following financial entities; Century National Bank, Jamaica's third largest Bank, Century National Merchant Bank, the 2nd largest Merchant bank, and Century National Building Society, 2nd largest Building Society (in terms of Asset Size,) with consolidated assets of over US$2.8 Billion at the time of hostile take-over based on the prevailing foreign exchange rate then. He and his family have also owned 49.4% of The Renaissance Jamaica Grande hotel, the largest hotel property in Jamaica held Majority control in Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Jamaica, the largest medical insurance corporation in the Caribbean. The island of Jamaica is often called the epicenter of the Olympics track & field.



Before filing the lawsuits Mr. Crawford has requested retraction of the reports, but has received none. "My Bank was the taken over in an armed commando style take over by the Minister of Finance in Jamaica during a business trip overseas. After this assault on my family and I, the three institutions (being sued) began to malign my character globally resulting in devastating effect on my ability to conduct business worldwide and losses of all my income for the rest of my life. Their actions have also contributed to the hastened passing of my Mother." Mr. Crawford remarked.



Mr. Crawford has faced mounting losses of his personal assets and the assets of the bank through the unceasing sale conducted by FINSAC, an arm of the Government of Jamaica despite his protest to successive Governors General and Prime Ministers. Mr. Crawford said that he is being "nailed to the cross with no hope of resurrection as even his appeal to the International Center for Human Rights was abruptly halted." However, he is grateful for the warmth and hospitality of the government and people of the United States, the best on planet, Earth.



About Donovan Crawford

Mr. Crawford is a legal permanent resident of the United States. He received his Banking Education in Canada and operated with impeccable character. Mr. Crawford has served in the following capacities; Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Century National Bank Ltd., Century National Merchant Bank and Trust Co. Ltd., Century National Building Society; Century National Development Co., Director, Regardless Ltd, Chairman, Jamaica Grande, Ltd (the largest hotel in Jamaica with 750 Rooms and an all-inclusive property which is formerly known as Americana and Mallards Beach Hotels). Chairman, Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Jamaica, Ltd.



He has also served in the following Organizations as Director of American Chamber of Commerce in Jamaica; Treasurer, Jamaica Bankers Association and a member of Tryall Golf and Country Club, Jamaica Medical Association and Member of the Board of Governors of Calabar, Kingston Technical and Meadowbrook High Schools. Mr. Crawford was dubbed the Philanthropic Banker with his one of his major project being the conceptualization and launch of A National Pride Schools program covering over 800 Schools to inculcate National values and pride among schools. His banking career included 23 years with the Canadian owned Bank of Nova Scotia in Jamaica before retiring as Senior Assistant Manager of the Scotia Center (head office) Branch.