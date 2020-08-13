Bankruptcy Attorneys Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. Launch New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2020 --Philadelphia bankruptcy law firm Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. have announced the launch of their new website, making it easier for clients to find the help they need. Attorneys Michael A. Cibik, esq. and Michael A. Cataldo, esq. have served the Philadelphia area for over 20 years, offering debt relief options to those struggling financially.



Bankruptcy attorneys Cibik & Cataldo have years of experience filing bankruptcies for clients, offering foreclosure defense and other debt relief options. If you are unsure whether or not bankruptcy is the right choice for your financial situations, the attorneys at Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. can offer their expertise to provide the best options for your unique situation.



Cibik & Cataldo's new website provides answers to many common questions relating to bankruptcy, as well as information on different types of bankruptcy and how the legal process works. Learn which type of bankruptcy best fits your needs, or learn more about foreclosure, sheriff sales, and debt relief options for everything from student loans to medical bills to credit card debt. If you're looking for answers, visit Cibik & Cataldo's new website, or set up a free consultation to see the different legal services they provide. The first consultation with the attorneys at Cibik & Cataldo is cost-free and provides a no-pressure environment to discuss



About Cibik & Cataldo, P.C.

Cibik & Cataldo are experienced bankruptcy attorneys serving the Philadelphia area. Both Michael A. Cibik, esq. and Michael A. Cataldo, esq. are American Bankruptcy Board Certified attorneys, and have filed over 20,000 bankruptcies. They focus solely on consumer and business bankruptcy for small businesses, and strive to offer compassionate and comprehensive debt relief services.



Cibik & Cataldo

1500 Walnut St #900, Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215)735-1060

philadelphiabankruptcylawyers.com