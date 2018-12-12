Banner Stand Pros Introduces Referral Program for Customers

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Banner Stand Pros is now offering an exciting opportunity for their customers to earn discounts when recommending the website to some of their friends and family. To refer someone, customers have to log in to their account, go to the My Account page, and go to the Referred Friends section. They can either send invitations to friends via email or broadcast a transcribed message in a blog or forum.



"While users can send email invites to up to 5 people at a time, the broadcast option allows them to reach out to an unlimited audience. Anyone who signs up using the broadcasted link will be connected to the referring account. Users can also broadcast the referral link via social media as well," says a spokesperson for the banner stands website. For every purchase made by the referred person, the customer who referred them can earn up to $10 for every $100 spent.



Banner Stand Pros has been selling a wide range of banner stands like portable banner stands, tabletop banner stands, and outdoor banner stands online for several years. The company is a distributor for major brands like Expand, Expolinc, and Banner Bug. They also design graphics for customers who purchase their displays.



"Word of mouth is the best publicity ever, especially for businesses with a strong customer base. We have so many loyal customers that we thought the best way to thank them was to make a referral program that works for them," he adds.



About Banner Stand Pros

Banner Stand Pros is a division of Power Graphics Digital Imaging and has been selling banner stands and other trade show essentials since 1987. The company offers a huge selection of quality banner stands and provides a variety of banner options. From portable banner stands and outdoor banner stands to retractable banner stands, they have more than two dozen varieties of products on their online store.



For more information, visit https://www.bannerstandpros.com/