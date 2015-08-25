Banner Technologies Praised for Superior Computer Network Installation

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2015 --A leader in telecommunications, Banner Technologies is being recognized by customers for its enterprise-level nationwide service and top notch computer network installation in Virginia. With projects conducted in every region of the United States, the company has earned a reputation for rapid, professional service.



"Your technicians were timely and professional; everything was done to our expectations and completed with little or no margin of error," says Chris Tougias of America Online Incorporated. Banner Technologies fulfills various voice and data needs, from IT infrastructure consulting to traditional or wireless cabling.



A marker of the company's voice and data expertise, Banner allows commercial clients to plan for company growth using the infrastructures they put in place. Popular systems installed and serviced by Banner Technologies include Avaya, Nortel, Ortronics, Belden CDT, and Panduit, which has led to the company's stature as a leader in Virginia voice and data cabling.



The company's technicians also provide on-site consultations to determine which infrastructure best meets business needs. Formulated to easily scale with each business, Banner Technologies' voice and data solutions minimize company downtime, improve communication, and enhance productivity.



As a direct result of Banner Technologies' services, companies throughout the United States benefit from maximizing service capabilities and improving the flow of internal and external communications. Thus far, the company has worked with small, medium, and large businesses to establish effective and reliable telecommunication systems.



Additional benefits of working with Banner Technologies include around-the-clock access to support and warranties on work performed. As Micheal Mutkus of Datatrac, Nationwide reported, "Banner Technologies installed what we wanted, when we wanted it, and it works the way we were told it would…perfectly."



Regardless of a business' location, Banner Technologies dispatches expert voice and data specialists to evaluate, implement, and maintain complex telecommunications systems. By offering industry-leading service and responsive support, Banner Technologies aims to become the leader in voice and data solutions in the United States.



For more information about Banner Technologies, visit http://www.bannertechnologies.com/.