Banton Frameworks Introduces a Minimalist Sunglasses Collection Designed and Made in the UK

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2017 --Banton Frameworks has introduced a sunglasses collection inspired by the industry of the 1950's. The company is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The UK once produced five million spectacle frames per year. From an industry of almost one thousand factories, now only a handful remain. Profile by Banton Frameworks is a collection inspired by this timeless era.



"Our project was born from a passion for design and manufacture. Profile sunglasses design is focussed on functional, well considered, understated aesthetics. We believe good design surpasses the wasteful nature of fast fashion, and a solution to living a more sustainable lifestyle," adds Jamie Bartlett, Co-founder of Banton Frameworks. "The UK's industrial heritage inspired us to create our own eyewear manufacture in-house. Fusing industrial production with the skill of hand craftsmanship. All produced from the highest quality materials and made to last."



Fusing industrial production with the skill of hand craftsmanship, Banton Frameworks has created the perfect balance of processes to produce their own eyewear in-house. Each pair of sunglasses is manufactured from the highest quality materials and made to last. The Profile Collection is launching in 4 different models, each produced using premium acetate and PVD steel temples.



"We focus on producing high quality products that last longer than a season. Our attention to detail during Profile's design will ensure it won't fall fowl of the trappings of fast fashion," adds Co-founder Lucy Ross. "We're focussed on building a more wholistic approach to producing products, by designing and manufacturing high quality products in-house. Creating our own processes and honing skills which can be passed on, building a legacy for the future."



The Profile Collection by Banton Frameworks is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2pc1Xie



About Banton Frameworks

Banton Frameworks create timeless eyewear designs, produced from the finest materials. We take wholistic approach to producing products: designing and manufacturing all under the one roof. We believe good design surpasses the wasteful nature of fast fashion, and a solution to living a more sustainable lifestyle. Eyewear designed well, made well, here in the UK. Founded by Lucy Ross and Jamie Bartlett in Glasgow, UK.



For more information on Banton Frameworks please visit https://www.bantonframeworks.co.uk