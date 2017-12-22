Bar-Kay's New Singer Introduced in Concert Co-Hosted by Ms. Katrina Walker

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --Masters of Funk Tour presented by Next Millennium Entertainment made its final tour stop this year in Memphis. The concert, was held at Memphis Cook Convention Center and featured seven legendary funk, soul, and R&B bands. The highlight of the evening, which was co-hosted by Roland Martin and Ms. Katrina Walker, was the introduction of the new lead singer of The Bar-Kays who replaced the iconic Larry Dodson, 65, as he begins his retirement.



"After a worldwide search, the search brought us back home to Memphis, TN to the man who will lead this band front stage," said Dodson.



Dodson introduced 44-year-old Chris J. as the man who will take over as the new lead singer. After 30 albums, dozens of hits, and 47 years as the lead singer of the legendary Bar-Kays, Dodson passed the mic to the Memphis native. A new album is already being planned with Chris J. at the helm of the band.



"This opportunity is such a blessing from the OG's Larry Dodson and James Alexander to little old me from North Memphis. But I will definitely make the world proud," said Chris J.



James Alexander is the only original member of The Bar-Kays after a plane crash in Madison, Wisconsin which killed the renowned soul singer Otis Redding and members of the Bar-Kays on Dec. 10, 1967. Alexander will continue to play the bass for the band. He and Dodson will continue to manage the band.



"Chris J is a constant professional, and we wouldn't give him the keys to the car if he couldn't drive," said Alexander.



The evening of funk kicked off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 with electrifying performances by The Original Lakeside, Cherrelle, Brick, Yarbrough and Peoples, Steve Arrington of Slave, Rose Royce, and The Bar-Kays.



"It was an amazing night of music and fun. I was happy to be a part of it and to see the BarKays' baton passed to a new generation," said Martin.



"I saw a happy Memphis and the funk did not allow anyone to sit down," said Walker. "It was such an amazing experience for me to be able to co-host such a great event in my hometown. I couldn't stop smiling and I couldn't stop dancing."



The history-making event attracted the attention of the entertainment industry and fans from across the country, as many was in the city of Memphis to celebrate The Bar-Kays as they transition to a new era as Dodson passed the torch to the new lead singer live on stage.



About The Bar-Kays

For five decades, The Bar-Kays have been a powerhouse of funk, R&B and soul music. The band has dozens of chart-topping singles including "Soul Finger," "Holy Ghost," "Freakshow on The Dance Floor" and the 2012 EP title single "Grown Folks." The Bar-Kays' music has been sampled by a variety of artists from Will Smith to Cameo. Their career has been documented in music institutions such as The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame. The Bar-Kays recently were asked to donate iconic stage garb and musical equipment to the esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Members of the Bar-Kays were also invited to the White House to perform twice thus far in 2013. Larry Dodson is the lead singer and James Alexander is the bass player and founder of the Bar-Kays. Band members include Angelo Earl on guitar, Ezra Williams on keyboard, Carlos Sargent on drums, Mark Bynum on keyboard, Archie Love and Robert Day on background vocals. ABOUT NEXT MILLENIUM ENTERTAINMENT



About Ms. Katrina Walker

Katrina Walker is a mother, wife, entrepreneur, author, self-made millionaire, motivational speaker, philanthropist and most importantly an unbreakable survivor. Walker has been acknowledged by those in her industry to be a trailblazer who has over the past 25 years built a number of thriving enterprises that include a 24-hour day care center, multiple real estate holdings, a record label and a state-of-the art recording studio.



Katrina's inspiring story of overcoming abuse, five marriages and homelessness to become a successful businesswoman is told in her popular autobiography, "Unbreakable", is passionate about the issue of domestic abuse and is completing a PSA on the subject that will be distributed nationally. Additionally, her Katrina Walker Foundation is partnering with national organizations to bring awareness to this important subject.



Her book, "Unbreakable: 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire The Katrina Walker Story" is available on Amazon as well as directly through her website.



Follow Katrina on:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thekatrinawalker/)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mskatrinawalker/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/mskatrinawalker)



Her website is http://mskatrinawalker.com.



Contact:

Larry Dodson Jr.

901-355-3564