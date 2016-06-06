Bar Works NYC, the New York City Based Co-Working Office Space Provider Has Appointed Duxton Partners to Market Its Investment Product Opportunity in Singapore

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Co-working Office Space is where a central provision of all office facilities and amenities are made available for rent by the hour, half day, day, and month. The global appeal of this is from entrepreneurs and start-ups who all want to get their ideas off the ground without exhausting their startup capital in leasing offices, and equipping them with all the necessary hardware. Instead, with the co-working office concept from Bar Works, they can be up and running with no more than a mere $600 monthly fee, and have the credibility of an office base in probably some of the most prestigious commercial real estate addresses in the world.



Co-working office space has been around for many years, the longest established of these must surely be Regus, with over 3,000 business centers spread over 120 countries.



Since Regus who started in the late 80s, We Work came to the fore in 2010 pumping up the co-working space market with a more modern community approach; a most recent valuation of $16 billion has clearly shown that the institutional investors simply love it!



The growth of startups, fueled by the internet which has truly added meaning to the phrase "small world" and increased the reach of every company from local to global, is set to continue.



BarWorks launched its first New York venue in October 2015, and in May 2016 has announced its 4th venue.



Bar Works differs from all others by delivering to the end user member the most appealing format of an all inclusive price and service, in a vibrant community atmosphere, and located in premises with shop frontage and a great social café feel. The biggest hurdle to new business people using serviced offices and co-working space until now has been the almost hidden costs associated with printing, faxing, telephone, internet, board room hire and refreshments. BarWorks have sorted that with a one price all included deal, and yet still priced in line with the published prices of their non-inclusive competitors. Judging by the healthy numbers eager to sign up, they've got the recipe right.



The company recently brought on board Sean Phillips, one of the Founder Directors of Fitness First. He helped take Fitness First from a single venue to become an international success story, driven by Sean's ability to deliver ever growing memberships, a talent that is already being very well utilized in BarWorks.



Most importantly, Bar Works has packaged its product as an investment for the individual investor with an entry level of investment of only $25,000 for a 10yr lease, with excellent immediate monthly returns, a buy-back exit strategy effective after just two years, with an additional 25% uplift.



Duxton Partners

www.duxtonpartners.com

tellmemore@duxtonpartners.com

T. +65 8656 1770