Barbachano International Celebrates 10 Year NPA Partnership Anniversary

Chula Vista, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Barbachano International (BIP), the premier leader in Executive Search and human capital solutions in Mexico, Latin America, and the United States with a focus on Hispanic target markets, is proud to announce that 2017 is the 10th year anniversary as a member-partner of NPA, the worldwide recruiting network connecting the top independent recruiting firms on the six continents.



BIP owner and CEO, Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, made the announcement last Friday. "I am very proud of our NPA partnership, as it has allowed our firm to provide high impact search and recruitment solutions on a global basis to all our clients. With a network of offices in over 50 countries, we can provide our clients a high-quality service with local market knowledge and a global reach. Most of our clients have a global footprint, and our NPA partnership has allowed us to provide a competitive advantage not only in Mexico and Latin America but also in all six continents. NPA worldwide comprises a network of agencies that helps companies acquire talent globally," Mr.Ortiz-Barbachano comments.



"As our clients look for sales growth, they increasingly recognize market growth opportunities in Mexico, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. We look forward to our next 10 years as a partner of NPA, as our global network of recruiting firms will play an even more vital role in our clients' growth and success." Said Mr.Ortiz-Barbachano



Barbachano International is particularly thankful to all our NPA members who have supported our growth path and our mission to provide high-quality human capital solutions that impact the profitability of our clients and the personal and professional growth of our candidates.



About Barbachano International Inc.

Barbachano International (BIP) is the premier executive search leader in Mexico, Latin America and the USA with a focus on Hispanic target markets. Since 1992, our group has served many Fortune 500 Companies. BIP is part of the Barbachano International Group of companies providing high impact talent acquisition, leadership development and career transition services. Outplacement and Executive Coaching in Mexico is provided through our sister company Challenger Gray & Christmas S.C. In addition to our corporate offices in Mexico and the USA, we are supported by our partner offices in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and throughout Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia.



For more information, visit: http://www.bipsearch.com



