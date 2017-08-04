Barbara Speed Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Specialized Cat Furniture for Every Feline Personality

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --Barbara Speed is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BestCatTreeCondos.com. The website offers a wide variety of specialized cat furniture for every feline personality including cat scratching posts, cat condos available in single, double and triple tier, cat window perches, cat beds, cat houses, and outdoor cat enclosures. Speed was inspired by her own experiences as a pet owner caring for rescues, as she has two indoor cats, Muffin and Boo, and two sheltered outdoor feral cats, Tyge and Charlie. Boo was a feral kitten but became domesticated within three weeks of working with Speed, while Tyge and Charlie are almost domesticated after a long and slow process. As someone who has rescued, domesticated, and cared for cats for many years and knows the value of cat furnishings, Speed wanted to help other cat lovers get the products that they would need to ensure their pets are comfortable and happy.



There is lots of excellent cat furniture featured within the merchandise of BestCatTreeCondos.com. The website carries items including cat condos available in a variety of tiers such as 3-level hanging feline funhouses and sturdy double cat seat furniture; cat window perches such as cat window beds and cat window-mount sleepers; cat houses including outdoor kitty houses and extreme-weather design Thermo kitty shelters; and more. In the future, Speed plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Speed regarding each and every transaction made on BestCatTreeCondos.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout, so customers can quickly find the cat furniture that will complement their lifestyle and their cat's personality perfectly.



To complement the main website, Speed is also launching a blog located at http://www.CatCondoReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to cat care in general such as giving your cat fresh air conveniently with a cat stroller, letting a kitty satisfy its natural instincts with a cat scratching post, and keeping a cat comfortable in any weather with an outdoor cat house. Speed hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding cat furniture solutions for any space and feline personality.



About BestCatTreeCondos.com

BestCatTreeCondos.com – a division of Barbara Speed Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Speed.



Barbara Speed

http://www.BestCatTreeCondos.com