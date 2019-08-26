Barbera Backs the Backpacks Along with PA State Representative Jared Solomon at Solomon Solis-Cohen Grade School

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2019 --Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program once again teamed up with State Representative Jared Solomon for a Back to School Backpack giveaway.



When the State Representative Jared Solomon called Gary Barbera to ask if he'd donate 400 backpacks to help out the community, Gary and his BarberaCares Program answered the call. Rep. Solomon expressed a need for backpacks for children at Solomon Solis-Cohen K-5 Grade School, located at 7001 Horrocks Street. The school is less than a mile from the Barbera's on the Boulevard dealership, and less than a mile from Rep. Solomon's local Northeast office on Castor Avenue.



Barbera respects how hard Rep. Solomon works for the communities within his district. Barbera explained, "Representative Solomon truly is committed to every single citizen of his district. He honestly cares about everyone and each of his or her individual struggles. Our BarberaCares Program can't be everything to everybody, but we help out where we can."



The BarberaCares Program donated 400 Backpacks with supplies like, highlighters, pens, pencils and erasers to the young children of Solomon Solis-Cohen Grade School as they prepare for the school year. Barbera Cares also treated all attendees to Chick-Fil-A. The Chick-Fil-A philosophy of guest hospitality aligns perfectly with the Barbera's on the Boulevard culture. Barbera also enjoyed his visit to the school stating, "It was a pleasure to meet the hard-working dedicated staff of the school such as, Principal Dr. Michelina Serianni and Assistant Principal Janice Wilcox."



The BarberaCares Bear was at the school as part of the 30th Anniversary of Barbera's on the Boulevard Celebration and the Bear's 30th birthday. The Barbera Bear entertained the children and lent his paws to help Barbera Back the Backpacks!



Barbera and his BarberaCares Program have been involved in other recent community giveaways including the winter coat giveaway, distributing turkeys for Thanksgiving and the swimsuit giveaway at Max Myers pool.



For more information see www.garybarberacares.org or www.garybarbera.com