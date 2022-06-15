Barbera Backs the Bathing Suits Is Back at Max Myers Pool Second Summer Splash Swimwear Bash

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program Partner up Again with State Representative Jared Solomon for the Barbera Backs the Bathing Suits Second Summer Splash Swimwear Bash at Max Myers Playground



EVERYBODY IN THE POOL! Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program have again partnered with State Representative Jared Solomon for the Summer Splash Swimwear Bash at Max Myers Playground. It's an exciting time for the communities of Philadelphia as the Parks and Recreational Departments will begin their rolling launches of the Grand Openings of the 65 Philadelphia Public Pools.



Max Myers Playground will Open it's Pool to the Public for this Summer Season



When : Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 am

Where:. 1601 Hellerman St, Philadelphia, PA 19149



Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program partner again with State Rep. Jared Solomon to give out new swimsuits to local children and families so they can beat the heat in a safe, friendly environment. Swimming Pool Rules and Regulations require that actual swimsuits be worn in the pool. Street clothing disqualifies anyone from taking a dip. There are safety reasons for the rules but it can be tough for families to buy new swimwear for their children. When the need was heard Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program delivered a solution… new swimwear for the kids.



The Beloved Barbera Mascot the Barbera Bear will be on-site to lend a paw giving out the new swimwear. Various sizes and colors will be available. Are the crew at Max Myers, the staff of Rep. Solomon's office and the Gary Barbera Bear the Best? Boy I Guess!



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe and Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, Food Share Program Fox Chase Cancer Center, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's, Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.