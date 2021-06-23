Barbera Cares Once Again Proudly Supports the Annual Flyers Alumni Charity Invitational at Dupont Country Club

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2021 --Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares© Program are once again honored to support the Flyers Alumni Association during their Annual Flyers Alumni Charity Golf Invitational. The charity event takes place at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington,



Delaware on Monday, June 28, 2021 with a Shotgun start at 10 am. This year Barbera Cares© offers a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler 2-year lease as one of the Hole in One Prizes for eligible invitational golfers.



As described on the Flyers Alumni website, The annual golf invitational as well as the other Flyers Alumni Charity endeavors are crucial fundraisers for the Flyers Alumni Association with proceeds benefiting Flyers charities within the Delaware Valley community. The Alumni Weekend Golf Invitational will be part of the Flyers Alumni Weekend, June 27-28. Alumni Weekend will honor Flyers Hall of Fame defenseman Joe Watson. To register, make a donation, and to view more information please see



http://www.flyersalumni.org



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

http://www.barberasautoland.com

http://www.barberacareers.com

http://www.garybarberacares.org

http://www.barberabear.com

See Our Google Reviews @ http://www.Ilovebarbera.com



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous BearTM and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.