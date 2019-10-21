Barbera Cares Program and Barbera Cares Bear Help Distribute Coats at the Roxborough YMCA

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Gary Barbera and his Gary Barbera Cares Programs continue to come together with the Roxborough YMCA just off the heels of the Y's Signature Fundraiser for the Distribution of Coats for Kids.



Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program joined forces with the Roxborough YMCA for their Annual Signature Fundraising Event with a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler 2 year lease drive or $5,000 Raffle –Winner's Choice with all proceeds directly to the Y's Financial Assistance Program. The Y's Financial Assistance Program assures that no one will ever be turned away from Y programs and services due to an inability to pay. Gary Barbera and the Barbera Cares Team thank all of the Supporters, Participants, Raffle Donors, Employees of the YMCA, and all Volunteers for their dedication to the cause. $23,000 was raised providing 100 children with financial assistance for Camp. Next onto the Distribution of Coats for Kids…



1 out of 6 children in Pennsylvania live in poverty and warm winter coats are a necessity not a luxury. This community integration is important to the Barbera Cares Program to assist their community by gifts in action. It's more than a donation that is near and dear to the Barbera family and employee's hearts. For families that are financially struggling, new coats are not easy to come by. Other necessities such as housing, medical care, utilities, and food take precedence over brand new clothing.



Gary Barbera remarks, "It's a privilege for Barbera Cares to be able to come to the Roxborough YMCA, meet the families and help the children pick out the coat they want. The gratitude and smiles on their faces is heart-melting." Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program along with the Barbera Cares Bear will be at the Roxborough YMCA branch volunteering alongside the fine, dedicated Y staff such as Executive Director, Matt Student to help the children pick out the coat of their choice to keep them warm for the upcoming cold months.



The Barbera Cares Program has been a supporter of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years when Gary Barbera opened his first dealership on Ridge Avenue in Beautiful Roxborough he and his brother Gene were quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board. Our families are members. Barbera's on the Boulevard is located in Northeast Philadelphia close to the Northeast Family Y. Both YMCA's are much-loved community organizations that are vital, safe, fun locations for the community to participate and interact in a healthy supportive environment.



