Barbera on the Boulevard Is Proud to Offer a Once in a Lifetime Rare Opportunity to Purchase Carson Wentz's Dodge Demon

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --2018 Dodge Demon #72
The Barbera Family is once again proud and honored to offer you the opportunity to own yet another one of Carson Wentz's Performance SRT's, this is your chance to own one of the most desirable cars (in our favorite color) in the Philadelphia region.
In addition, Barbera Cares will make a generous donation in your name to Carson Wentz's A01 Foundation.
About the Car:
1 of 3,000 made for the US market and 1 of only 122 in F8 Green
Custom Diamond stitched alcantara and leather seats
Custom JL audio sound system
Custom Bronze Wheels
Built in radar detector
840HP 6.2 Supercharged Hemi
3689 Miles
Demon Air Grabber Hood
SRT Power Chiller
0-60 in 2.3 seconds
1/4 miles in 9.6 seconds
4 Piston Lightweight Brembo Brakes
Demon Crate with Drag skinnies included