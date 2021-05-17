Barbera's Autoland Family-Owned and Operated Business by the Barbera Family

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2021 --Barbera's Autoland is a Family Business in Northeast Philadelphia founded by Gary Barbera over 3 decades ago.



Gary Barbera, Founder said, "We are a family-owned and operated business. There is a real Barbera Family. We were born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia. We may sell and service cars but we are in the hospitality business first and foremost."



Barbera's Autoland 7810 Roosevelt Boulevard in the Great Northeast section of Philadelphia was founded by Gary Barbera who was born and raised along with his 2 brothers and his sister only a few blocks away from the dealership. The dealership is home for the Barbera's and is the quintessential family business owned and operated for over 30 years. Gary Barbera's Autoland has been showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles along with servicing those vehicles since the beginning. Barbera's Autoland had a humble beginning as a Dodge and Ram dealer in the small Philly suburb of "Beautiful " Roxborough by Founder, Gary Barbera in 1989. The family business evolved full circle back to Northeast Philadelphia with over 1000 Vehicles to choose from all at one location.



As a family owned and operated business, Barbera's Autoland has been honored with numerous awards and performance recognition from the factory, institutions, and statewide organizations for their commitment to the community and their professional accomplishments. The award that holds special meaning is The Philadelphia Inquirer Family Owned Business award for dual accolades, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares© for Community Service Excellence. These awards spotlight companies who embody the backbone of Philadelphia's economy, but still manage to stay true to their roots of honoring past tradition. That tradition began with the Barbera's parents, Eugene and Rita Barbera.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through their family business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but aggravation sure will kill you." Honoring their parents by keeping the family owned and operated traditions alive and well at Gary Barbera's Autoland 7810 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19152.



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion and Lovely Lawncrest. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest, essential workers and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.