Bargain Hunting for Intel's Compute Stick Mini PC

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Good things can come in small packages! The Intel Compute Stick® Mini PC brings great performance in a form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. The quad-core Intel Atom Processor delivers max performance but uses minimum power—making the Intel Compute Stick both space and energy efficient.



This engineering marvel is currently being offered as Today's Deal on yugster.com for $49.97. While the Intel Compute Stick is small in stature, it's what's inside that makes the biggest difference featuring an Intel Atom processor with 1GB of memory and 8GB of on-board storage.



It's not like a computer. It is a computer. Same operating system, same high quality graphics, and same wireless connectivity as a full-sized computer. Transform any HDMI enabled display into a work station or home entertainment center.



Built in Intel wireless 802.11bgn allows you to connect to the internet through WiFi and the Bluetooth 4.0 lets you connect key components such as keyboards and mice without a hassle. The Intel Compute Stick normally retails for $99.99 on Amazon, so it's really a steal at just $49.97 on Yugster.com.



The Intel Compute Stick received an Editor's Rating of 3 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Intel Compute Stick excels as a media streaming, Web-browsing machine, and it's a $150 PC that can fit into your pocket." wrote Associate Editor Nate Ralph. "It's a little bigger than a Chromecast, and plugs into a TV or monitor via an HDMI port."



Hurry and grab the Intel Compute Stick Mini PC on yugster.com for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.