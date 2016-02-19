Bargain Hunting for Lowepro Photo Sport 200AW Backpack

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Adventure sport athletes like to go fast and light, but equally like to capture the moment. Photo packs have come a long way in the past few decade, especially those that are targeted toward outdoor and adventure photographers. In a comparison of four popular models, the Lowepro Photo Sport 200AW Extreme Padded All-Weather Backpack shows off it's durability and versatility making it a great choice for Trail running, mountain biking, snowboarding and photography.



Each of these models are good packs. Each of them feature rugged, outdoor-worthy construction and a unique design that incorporates the dual compartment idea. Rather than doing a straight comparison, here is a run down of the features for each one and how they performs in real life outdoor situations



Currently being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $79.97, the Lowepro Photo Sport 200 AW features an ultra-lightweight construction with high-performance fabrics that provide comfort, durability and resiliency during extreme activity. Zippered, side-access pocket allows photographers to quickly rotate to front, unzip, un-cinch and access camera.



"The Lowepro Photo Sport 200 AW is part of their All Weather series and it's a technical pack made for adventure photographers." wrote Dan Bailey in a review on photo.net. "The Lowepro Photo Sport 200 AW is by far my favorite all-around adventure camera pack. It's made of lightweight ripstop nylon, it's relatively streamlined, has lots of technical features, fits well on your back, carries great, and could work for a wide variety of highly active outdoor activities."



The Lowepro Photo Sport normally retails for $164.99 at retailers like R.E.I., so at just $79.97 on yugster.com, it's a no-brainer.



The f-stop 25L Kenti smaller, self-contained pack that's built with quick, side access panels. It's less expensive and a little more versatile than some of f-stop's other packs, which makes it attractive to a wider pool of photographers.



The MindShift Gear rotation180° Panorama features an innovative design that allows ultra quick access to camera gear. Instead of a side access compartment, the rotation180° Panorama features a unique rotating waist pack.



The Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-35 is designed for photographers on the move. They feature lightweight materials and maximum padding and internal protection for your camera gear. While not specifically targeted towards the adventure photography market, they do come with accessory rain covers that will keep your gear dry in a downpour.



If you are in the marketfor a versatile outdoor adventure pack, hurry to Yugster and grab the Lowepro Photo Sport 200AW at a unbelievable price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



