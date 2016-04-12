Bargain Shopping for SOL REPUBLIC Master Tracks Headphones

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Finding quality in a pair of headphones at a bargain price can be challenging. Not only is good sound important but comfort and style has become a must. A good pair of headphones is not only a reflection of ones commitment to quality audio, but also a reflection of personality and style. The Sol Republic 1601-30 Master Tracks Over-Ear Headphones, in gunmetal, are the first interchangeable over-ear headphones to deliver incredible sound, design, and performance.



Right now the SOL REPUBLIC Master Tracks Over-Ear Headphones are being offered as a www daily deal on Yugster.com for only $59.97. Whether listening to EDM, country or hip-hop, Master Tracks are engineered to deliver true sound you can feel. The newly developed X3 Sound Engines deliver an immersive music experience balanced with powerful bass, clear highs and vocal accuracy.



The lightweight construction is designed for enjoying music in comfort for hours. Adjustable SonicSoft Speaker cushions provide the perfect fit for optimized noise isolation. Constructed of an advanced polymer compound, the FlexTech Sound Track headband is built to withstand heavy abuse. Twist it, bend it, drop it - it's not going to break.



Control calls and music with the touch of a button. The three-button remote lets users adjust the volume, pause/resume/skip music tracks and answer/hang-up calls. Plus, the high clarity mic captures every word. Master Tracks normally retail for $199.99 at retailers like Amazon so it's really a steal at just $59.97 on yugster.com.



The SOL REPUBLIC Master Tracks Headphones received 3.5 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The over-the-ear Sol Republic Master Tracks have a clean, modern design, and offer a relatively comfortable fit with good sound that's punctuated by strong bass response." wrote Executive Editor David Carnoy. "Also, the headband can be swapped out; the cords are detachable; and there's an Apple friendly inline remote/microphone." "The Sol Republic Master Tracks have a distinct, eye-catching design and good performance, offering better, more refined sound than the original Tracks."



