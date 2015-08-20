Bargin Shopping for the LG Tone Infinitum Bluetooth Headset with Signature Harmon Kardon Sound

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --Bluetooth headphones come in all shapes and sizes, including the around-the-neck design of LG's Tone stereo Bluetooth headsets. The LG TONE INFINIM stereo headset with Harman Kardon Signature Sound delivers a high-end wireless experience with unrivaled style, near effortless ease of use, and premium audio quality.



Right now, you can grab these headphones for a steal as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $69.97. TONE INFINIM is LG's most premium headset in its popular line of TONE Bluetooth headsets and is taken to the next level by the addition of Harman Kardon Signature Sound. This gives users an immersive, high-end audio experience with up to 14 hours of listening time. The latest in LG's TONE headset series exudes style with an elegant brushed metallic finish and slim profile. The stereo headset also has a new ergonomic design featuring Retractable Earbuds with Wire Management, plus an easy-to-access Jog Button for volume and music control.



"The TONE INFINIM is the perfect accessory to pair with our LG G3 smartphone, which is now available at all four major carriers and Best Buy," said Bruce Tripido, director of U.S. accessories, LG MobileComm USA. "It is strategic collaborations such as this one with Harmon Kardon, that help LG bring to market a superior mobile experience for its users. This is another example of LG's efforts to ramp up its accessories portfolio and give consumers the personalization options they want." The LG Tone Infinium normally retails for $149.99 on Amazon, so at only $69.97, it's really a steal on yugster.com!



The LG TONE INFINIUM received 4.5 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The key new feature with this model is its retractable earbuds," wrote Executive Editor David Carnoy. "The LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth headphone offers decent sound, retractable earbuds and strong battery life (up to 14 hours) in a lightweight, around-the-neck design. Its buttons are well positioned. It also has some nice extra features, include vibrate alert when a call comes in or you're straying too far away from your phone."



Grab the LG Tone Infinium Bluetooth Stereo Headset at an insane price on Yugster for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



