Baristas Coffee Company & TravelCenters of America Report: (OTC Pink: BCCI), (NYSE: TA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2013 --Baristas Coffee Company Inc. (OTC Pink: BCCI) announced that it has submitted its application for submission on the NASDAQ stock market. Earlier this month, it had received the symbol BAPI to be reserved for trading once the Company completes the application process and comment periods. Baristas will continue to trade under the symbol OTCPK:BCCI until such time as it begins to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets.



Baristas will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ .



Headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. was formed to create a national brand of drive-thru espresso stands.



TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.



TA’s net loss of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 was essentially unchanged from its net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011. TA’s results for the fourth quarter of 2012 included improvement in fuel gross margin, nonfuel revenues, nonfuel gross margin and EBITDAR, the latter of which increased by $3.7 million, or 6.0%, over the 2011 fourth quarter to $65.6 million, despite a decline in fuel sales volume.



TravelCenters of America LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises travel centers primarily along the United States interstate highway system.



