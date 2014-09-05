Barolo, LLC Launches Website Featuring High Quality Fashion Jewelry

Media, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Brian Barolo is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.IMarketeerJewelry.com. The website offers a broad assortment of fine jewelry products including kid’s watches, men’s chains, antique style rings, birthstone watches, women's necklaces, men’s watches, and many other items that are sure to be the perfect fashion accessory. Barolo was inspired to start his website by his desire to offer high quality jewelry that would enhance a person’s look. He wants to provide his customers with jewelry that they can feel good about giving as a gift or wearing themselves.



There are many excellent jewelry products featured within the merchandise of IMarketeerJewelry.com. The website carries items including chronograph men’s watches, titanium steel men’s chains, Anne Klein ladies’ watches, antique style sterling silver with 14k gold black diamond rings, black and white diamond eternity bands, kid’s birthstone watches, dangle or pearl stud earrings, Akoya cultured pearl necklaces, and much more. In the future, Barolo plans to frequently update his website and change the products that are offered on his site. By regularly introducing new products that he offers on his website, he hopes to encourage customers to return to see the new items that have been added.



Offering a large assortment of fine jewelry choices for all sorts of different people within the merchandise of IMarketeerJewelry.com is very important to Barolo. He plans to offer many different styles of jewelry that can be worn by men, women, and children so that customers are sure to find something that will fit into their style and their lives. He will ensure that each transaction is processed quickly so that customers receive their purchases in a timely manner.



In addition to his main website, Barolo is also launching a blog located at http://www.IMarketeerBlog.com. The blog will discuss topics that relate to jewelry and fashion. Barolo will be writing about the different items available on his website and the features of each piece of fine jewelry. The blog will be a place for customers to get more information on the items available in his site so that they can make better decisions regarding which piece of jewelry would be right for them.



About IMarketeerJewelry.com

IMarketeerJewelry.com, a division of Barolo, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Brian Barolo.



Brian Barolo

http://www.IMarketeerJewelry.com

(484) 282-7000



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com