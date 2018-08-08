Barrie Home and Lifestyle Show Is Taking Place on September 15-16 in Springwater, Canada

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2018 --Barrie Home and Lifestyle Show presented by Bradford Greenhouses is an annual two-day event taking place on September 15th and 16th at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery in Barrie, Springwater. This show is sponsored by Georgian Hot Tubs is hosting live demo shows and is also giving an opportunity for the attendees to win fabulous prizes. Several companies from various industries such as flooring, roofing, painting, furnishing, furniture, travel, and fashion are a part of this event.



"It's great opportunity to connect with diverse industries and learn different many new things. As a business owner in the furniture industry, it's an awesome forum to attract an audience and build a network for better future prospects," says Awn Al-Moman, the co-founder of Divano Furniture.



The schedule of the event-



- September 15- 10 AM to 5 PM

- September 16- 10 AM to 4 PM



The attendees will enjoy the following perks:



- Learn and explore things from a vast industry consisting of furniture, lifestyle and home décor



- Connect with the experts from several industries which will be beneficial for driving sales in the future



- Enjoy live demo shows and win prizes



The seats are filling fast as are the booth reservation requests.



About Divano Furniture

Divano Furniture, co-founded by Awn Al-Moman and Ihsan Aljammali in 2015, is a renowned seller of custom-made and Turkish furniture in Mississauga, Canada. They sell an array of high-end furniture pieces at affordable rates. They also offer chandeliers, antique pieces and other home décor items. Shipping services of silverware, crystals and other home accessories are available within Canada, the United States and South America.



Address: Unit # 18A, Home and Design Centre, 2575 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON, L5K 2M6

Phone: 905-607-774

Email Id: info@divano.ca