Barry Ratcliffe and Maxon Promote Safe Driving for Winter

Union, NJ -- Maxon Automotive of Union New Jersey has teamed up with Giavotto advertising in Parmamus to run public service announcements in the the northeast, reminding drivers to be prepared and be safe for the upcoming winter season.



http://www.youtube.com/embed/7MoFL4nQ9v8



With Maxon spokesman Barry Ratcliffe as the host, they remind you that the most important thing you can do is prepare. Here is a list of their winter driving tips.



1. Check your tires

2. Check your battery

3. Check your wipers

3. Check your fluids

4. Have on board a flashlight, jumper cables, warning devices, and abrasive materials in the event you get stuck

5. Plan your route



These tips are brought to you by Maxon and Giavotto Advertising.



Barry Ratcliffe is usually screaming the info in the "Crazy Eddie" vien of commercials, but his PSA is important and is delivered straight forward to remind viewers to have a safe and wonderful winter season.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.