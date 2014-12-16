Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Barry Ratcliffe is the very eccentric and sinister Uncle Clive in the award winning horror film Alice D., the brainchild of the very talented producer, actor, and yes director of this old school movie, Jessica Sonneborn.



"I have worked with Barry on several projects and he is of course, amazingly talented, such an incredible actor to work with, and a joy to direct. And his interpretation was not only my vision but beyond my expectations for the very, very creepy character, and let me be clear, Barry is a very sweet man, so simply put, bravo!" stated director and producer Jessica Sonneborn.



The film is set in a gorgeous 1890's renovated mansion which has a dark history as a successful brothel called the Davenport house, until the suicide of a young prostitute named Alice D closed it's doors to the past, but not to it's haunted future.



Alice D stars Kane Hodder from Friday the 13th, and former WWE superstar Al Snow, as well as Juan Reidinger from Jennifer's Body, Jessica Sonneborn as Natasha, Eliza Swenson, Josh Hammond, Kristina Page, Chanel Ryan, Kachina Dechert, and Megan Hensley, and many other amazing young stars and veterans alike.



The film has taken 3 awards so far, Best Horror Film at IFS in Beverly Hills, Best Horror Movie at Shawna Shea Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize at the Rhode Island International Horror Film Festival.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride" His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". His full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. Barry Ratcliffe is represented by Monarch Talent, Castle Hill, and Baron Entertainment.