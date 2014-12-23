Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Maxon automotive has released its new car commercials for the Holiday Season starring veteran actor and comedian Barry Ratcliffe.



Just in time for Christmas, Barry Ratcliffe reprises the fast talking car salesman as an homage to those great commercials that made the northeast franchise such a huge success.



Singing at the beginning and end of these new commercials for Maxon Hyundai and Maxon Maxda, Barry adds a little holiday cheer to the wonderful sales deals available at Maxon.



"Adding holiday cheer in a fun and familiar way is truly what the season is about, and doing these commercials is exactly that. The Maxon family truly cares about it's customers, and I think this shows through in this campaign" says Ratcliffe.



Barry is also a singer releasing his hit Thanksgiving song last year titled "The Turkey Song, Thanksgiving Theme" under the name Dickie Stickhead.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.