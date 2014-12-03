New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --Great white sharks bio-engineered to be the size of Piranhas terrorize New York City when they are sold as a kid's novelty toy. And who sells these tiny creatures of death and doom? Non other than infomercial king Bobby Rose, played by Barry Ratcliffe, no stranger to acting or infomercials. Barry is not only a veteran actor best known as City Councilman Jason Tyler on the hit TV drama "Army Wives" but he is also a current pitchman in real life for the Maxon automotive group channeling the "Crazy Eddie" character from the northeast. He has also been an infomercial spokesman as well as auctioneer for all 3 networks and for the upcoming Nicholas Sparks movie "The Longest Ride" due out in theaters April 2015. He just completed the Lorne Michael's comedy "Loomis Fargo" opposite Zach Galifianakis starring Owen Wilson.



Piranha Sharks is the brain child of director, writer, Leigh Scott. Leigh produced the film along with Mark Burman and Ramona Mallory. The film also stars former WWE Superstar Al Snow, actress Gina Marie Zimmerman of "Big Brother" fame, Ramona Mallory, Colin Galyean, Josh Hammond, John Wells, Frederic Doss, Jessica Sonneborn, Kristina Page, Ashe Parker, and LeAnn England as the supermodel spokeswoman sidekick to Barry's character Bobby Rose.



"I feel like this one is Oscar worthy" Ratcliffe says. "That is, if Oscars were based on how much fun you have. The script does not take itself too seriously, neither did we, and the fun shows through. Where else could you die in your pool at your mansion with 2 supermodels being eaten by tiny sharks? That is 67% of my goals in life."



Piranha Sharks will be released worldwide this December to all media venues.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride" His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Loomis Fargo" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". His full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. Ratcliffe is represented by Monarch Talent, Agency Connects, and Castle Hill.