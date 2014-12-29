Barry Ratcliffe Is the Cowardly Lion in "The Witches of Oz"

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2014 --Actor comedian Barry Ratcliffe recreates the role made famous by Bert Lahr in this classic and yet updated sequel to the "Wizard of Oz". "It is beyond an honor to play such an iconic character and something I have worked for and dreamed of all of my life. We watched the Wizard of Oz as a family growing up, and I dreamed of being the cowardly lion since I was a little boy" says Ratcliffe.



In the movie, Dorothy has moved to the big city (New York) only to discover that her books and dreams are repressed memories of her time in Oz. The story follows the books of L. Frank Baum, with all of the original characters reappearing to help her save the world.



Barry appears first in the movie as her lovable cherub faced attorney, but we soon discover hints of his quirky true identity as her brave and strong protector.



The film is an homage to the great films of the 80's starring such actors as Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Sean Astin (Goonies), Mia Sara (Ferris Buelllers Day Off), and Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings). The film produced and directed by Leigh Scott and Chris Campbell, also stars Paulie Rojas as Dorothy, the amazing Eliza Swenson as the wicked witch, Al Snow, Lance Henrikson, Jeffrey Combs, Ari Zagaris, Sasha Jackson, Noel Thurman, and Jessica Sonneborn.



The film will be available on Amazon and all major outlets. A family friendly, fun, and fast paced movie, it will no doubt become a classic collectible.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.