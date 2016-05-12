Bartolino's Restaurants Launch New Websites and Brand Refresh

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Bartolino's Restaurants have recently launched new websites for each restaurant location including: Bartolino's Osteria and Bartolino's South. Key features of the new sites include more engaging user experiences, refreshed branding to appeal to a modern audience, and cleaner and more attractive designs that make navigation easier.



"We updated Bartolino's websites because we believe that the old sites were too busy, so we wanted a new, fresh look," said Chris Saracino, owner of Bartolino's. This fresh look includes many new capabilities including: an updated calendar of events, a simple menu that is easy to navigate, and the ability to buy gift cards and to book reservations and catering, all online.



As always, the websites' main focus is on making the user feel apart of the family, both online and at the restaurant. "Carrying on the tradition set forth by our mother and father, our motto is: Cook good food and give plenty. Basta! (Enough said). Our guests will always be welcome in a warm and comfortable atmosphere," according to the website.



Mouthwatering pictures of food, like their traditional Italian dishes, fresh seafood and choice cuts of meat, are on each page and is guaranteed to get you excited for your trip to one of their restaurant locations.



The new site is streamlined to offer the warmest greeting and to easily answer any question you have before eating at Bartolino's. "I think we came up with a more user friendly website that will allow our costumers easier navigation and be able to find the information they are looking to get," said Chris Saracino.



To view the new websites, click here.



About Bartolino's

Bartolino's South and Bartolino's Osteria are family-owned, traditional Italian Restaurants in the St. Louis area that serve fresh seafood, choice cuts of meat and authentic salad and pastas. Bartolino's South and Bartolino's Osteria share the same great menus for lunch and dinner, banquet and catering and our at-home menu. The Osteria features a special lounge menu with live entertainment in the bar. Both restaurants offer outstanding banquet facilities for any event. View menus, hours and more information at the website.