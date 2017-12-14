Bartolino's South Announces Limited Time Gift Card Deal

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Bartolino's South Italian Restaurant announces that it is offering a special deal for the holiday season. Through the month of December, for every gift card purchase(s) of more than $100, Bartolino's will add an additional $20 gift card for free. The gift card purchases may be divided into several different cards to qualify, as long as the sum of their values is over $100.



Bartolino's South is an authentic family-owned and operated Italian restaurant that has been a mainstay in the St. Louis area for over 35 years. The restaurant was founded by Bart and Roseanne Saracino, with Rosa LaFata (Roseanne's mother). The family owns and operates several other restaurants in the St. Louis area, including Bartolino's Osteria, Chris' Pancake and Dining, and Chris' At the Docket. Bartolino's South is a combination of traditional Italian hospitality, with classical ambiance and age-old recipes, combined with contemporary vibes added by Bart and Roseanne's four sons. The restaurant is a venue for intimate live performances from R&B and jazz musicians. Customers can also book dining areas for private parties and banquets with an extensive list of buffet items, as well as off-site catering with similar line items.



"Bartolino's gift cards are the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for friends and family this holiday season. " -Michael Saracino, Owner.



No minimum amount is listed for the gift card purchase, though it is recommended any gift card purchase be at least $20 per person, as the restaurant's lunch and dinner entrees range from $11.95 to $15.95. On the gift card page of the Bartolino's official site, the restaurant allows customers to enter their billing information and a shipping destination. The shipping destination can be the gift card recipient's address, and a personalized message can be added to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, gift cards are available for purchase at both Bartolino's locations. Bartolino's accepts MasterCard, American Express, Discover and Visa online, or cash payments in person.



