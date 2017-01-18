Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers Partners with BizIQ

Mountain Brook, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers, a family-owned and operated jewelry store, recently announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that serves small businesses across North America from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers hopes to grow its business and expand its customer base through the development of a new website and a more web-intensive overall approach to its marketing practices. BizIQ's strategy with clients like the jewelry store in Birmingham, AL focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for consumers to find local businesses when conducting Google searches.



BizIQ's new website for Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers will put an emphasis on providing current and prospective customers with timely, informative and engaging content related both to specific types of jewelry and the industry in general. All of the material on the new site will be produced by trained copywriters. Content will include new copy for the website, a comprehensive overview of the jewelry store's products and services, bimonthly blog posts and opportunities for customers to connect with representatives of the jewelry store in Birmingham, AL.



"As a family business, Barton-Clay has long been committed to providing customers with outstanding service, as well as the finest jewelry on the market," said Ryan McClain of Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers' management team. "With so much business being conducted online these days, and because so many customers look to the Internet before they even set foot in a store, we decided we were overdue for an updated marketing campaign. With BizIQ's help, we're positioning ourselves to be much more competitive online in the months and years to come."



About Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers

Founded in 1987, Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers is regarded as the Birmingham area's premier jewelry store. A family-owned business, the company sells and repairs all types of jewelry and watches, specializing in Rolex watch repair and Montblanc pen repair.



For more information, please visit http://www.bartonclay.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.