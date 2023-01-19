Basement Waterproofing of Rhode Island Recommends Scheduling an Interior and Exterior Inspection for Spring

Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2023 --Homeowners should never overlook needed basement waterproofing in Rhode Island. The state's long winters and damp springs often mean leaks in concrete that risk cracks and other costly damage. Additionally, waterproofing ensures a clean, dry space, ready for storage or finishing. With that in mind, the owners of Basement Waterproofing of Rhode Island are encouraging property owners to consider scheduling a full-scale inspection this coming spring.



"Even if your basement seems strong and stable," the owners of Basement Waterproofing of Rhode Island note, "an inspection can spot developing issues before they become serious. For instance, our crew might pick up on spalling or flaking, one of the first signs of moisture damage."



Spalling, often called concrete cancer, develops when concrete begins corroding. This spalling risks concrete chunks falling away or cracks forming along its surface. "Once we notice spalling, we know it's time for repairs and waterproofing," say the owners.



There are other reasons to consider a full inspection this spring, they note. "When we check out a property, we look at more than just the basement. For instance, overly damp soil might indicate the need for a French drain installation for RI properties." What is a French drain? "We're happy to explain! French drains consist of pipes buried just underground. These pipes collect moisture from the soil and then direct it away from a structure's basement."



They also note that a sump pump for RI properties works similarly. "Sump pumps are excellent for basements that tend to collect moisture and for protecting your property in the case of a flood. This equipment collects moisture in a pit and then pumps it away from the basement."



In addition to French drains and sump pumps, the owners of Basement Waterproofing of Rhode Island offer several other waterproofing solutions for homeowners. "Waterproof coatings provide a cost-effective layer of protection for basement walls. These are excellent for low-risk properties, protecting items stored in the space or building materials from water damage."



Exterior waterproofing also provides excellent protection against water damage, they note. "The best basement waterproofing for Rhode Island homes starts on the outside," the company owners claim. "We can excavate around the basement, add waterproof membranes, and even grade the soil as needed to keep moisture away from the basement. This process ensures a clean, dry basement space year-round, protecting concrete from water damage and keeping moisture out of the home."



The owners also note that waterproofing keeps a basement foundation strong over the years. "Moisture weakens concrete, which can soften it. Remember, that basement holds up your home's entire weight. In turn, any softening or weakening can allow the home to settle and shift." They note why this is such an issue for property owners. "Settling risks cracks along the interior and exterior surfaces and building materials. This includes walls, a chimney stack, a home's roof, floors, porches, and more."



They also note that the longer a home settles and sinks, the worse damage becomes. "Over time, you might notice buckled floors, a crumbling chimney, and sagging roofs. Those cracks also let in moisture, framing rot, and mold."



Basement waterproofing in Rhode Island can help prevent all these issues, they say. "An inspection is your first step in scheduling needed waterproofing. That's why we encourage homeowners to contact us today and make their no-cost appointment with our crew. We don't charge for inspections and can prepare a full-price quote without hidden costs or fees."



