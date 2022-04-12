Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2022 --Bashen Corporation promoted Allison Kimbler to Vice President & Chief of Administration.



Kimbler will be responsible for administrative business functions within Bashen, assisting in the management and growth of Bashen's affiliate companies, while continuing her important work in all daily operations.



Kimbler, 32, joined the company in 2015 as a part time Attorney Consultant and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions.



Kimbler received a Political Science and Spanish degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from the University of Houston. She obtained a SHRM Senior Certified Professional certification and a 40-hours mediation training certificate.



Bashen Corporation was founded in 1994 and our mission is to provide organizations with innovative Equal Employment Opportunity products and services that will help foster a more inclusive workplace.



The Company's website is www.bashencorp.com.