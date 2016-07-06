Arambol, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Basho Cafe Arambol is pleased to announce the starting of bookings for Hosting Yoga Retreats at their center for session 2016-17. Basho is going to reopen in October 2016. There is spacious Yoga auditorium for Yoga retreats available for booking. Anyone who is interested in hosting a retreat in Goa can contact them. According to Basho Cafe owners the beautiful Arambol beach, front sea view, lustrous palm trees are an ideal place to bring people together to celebrate healthy living. Interested people can either join a retreat at Basho Cafe or bring their own group. The retreats can be customized to suit their own needs. Moreover, for the Yoga practitioners interested in Yoga certification, can join their Yoga Teacher Training course in Goa.



Basho Cafe accommodations include best beach huts in Arambol. The beach huts are equipped with all the facilities like high ceilings, double bed, attached bathrooms, luggage rack, 24 hour water supply, wi-fi, tables, chairs, security guard and many more to make you feel at home and secure. The huts are simple, environment friendly and spacious. They serve variety of cuisines at their restaurant. They have a large dining area to enjoy meals near the ocean.



In addition, Basho also accept bookings for private parties. They have a beer bar to enjoy exotic drinks. The large beer bar and restaurant at Basho Cafe Arambol is sea facing, with a very relaxed vibe, sandy floors and comfortable chairs. A wide range of delicious dishes, including Goan, Indian and Chinese food, steaks and pizzas – along with fresh seafood and great vegetarian options can be enjoyed here. They also have full space for community gathering near drum circle, where everyone can enjoy live music, dance and many more things. Arambol market is at walking distance from Basho Huts & Cafe where you can shop for clothes, stone jewellery, handicrafts etc.



Goa is an international destination that can be reached from anywhere in the world. The Dabolim Airport which is Goa's main airport lies just 29 kilometres from Goa's capital, Panjim. It is well connected by daily flights from Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin and Bangalore. Basho Cafe organize taxi service from Dabolim Airport.



About Basho Cafe Arambol

Basho cafe is located at the most famous Arambol beach in Goa. It was founded and run by Walia Brothers team who are known for their limitless hospitality. It is most popular and friendly place to stay. Basho is a unique combination of 'beach huts', 'cafe near beach' and 'yoga and meditation in the beauty of nature'. Situated right on the beach, this affordable Goan holiday destination has the very best to offer in beach hut amenities. For more details please visit their website.