Basic Invite Launches the Black Tie Typography Wedding Invitation Collection

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --Basic Invite, a stationery company based in St. George, Utah introduced its Black Tie collection this April. The new collection contains 30 cards that are solely font based. The collection uses 25 different fonts to create typography wedding invitations that are both classic and timeless.



"I could not be prouder of our new collection," said Brock Bacik, CEO of Basic Invite. "We had to overcome several technical hurdles to allow customers to see real-time previews with such stylized fonts, but the final outcome is just one more way Basic Invite is able to offer boutique quality card at DIY prices."



Basic Invite offers over 200 wedding invitations with styles ranging from vintage to modern. However, none of the existing designs contain fonts that use specialized glyphs and ligatures. The black tie introduces allows to see a real-time preview of cards that include specialized glyphs and ligatures eliminating the need to wait days for each proof.



The black tie collection is perfect for couples that are looking for a simple yet elegant design. The new collection offers a full set of enclosure cards and additional accessories such as a pocket, belly band, and logo square ensuring clients can find everything they would need for a complete wedding set. Additional matching wedding day stationery can be found as well as part of the Black Tie collection.



Each card in the Black tie collection is a standard 5x7 or 7x5 size which can be mailed via standard postage. 80 lb white envelopes are also included as part of the invitations. Optional envelope colors are also available.



About Basic Invite

BasicInvite.com was established 2006 and has a large selection of wedding stationery product such as save the dates, wedding invitations, enclosure cards, and thank you cards, bridal shower invitations and now baby stationery. Basic Invite is a privately held company, which is headquartered in Saint George, Utah.



