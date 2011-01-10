Basstrips = We Love Proxy1Media.com

We have been using Proxy1Media for over 3 years and love them because they answer the phone and respond to us thru email at all hours of the night.
Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2011 -- "We have been using Proxy1Media for over 3 years and love them because they answer the phone and respond to us thru email at all hours of the night. We are a small Bass Touring company in Melbourne Florida (www.BassTrips.com) and had only a limited budget to work with. Proxy1Media was nice enough to walk us thru many online marketing and website options that we could afford. They built our website and are there for us to make changes and supplied Google Marketing Cheaper than I have ever seen. Since meeting the team at proxy1media we have referred them many of our friends and vendors we use for the same purposes. We support them 100%, we are here for them just as they are here for us. Thanks Proxy1Media!" says President of BassTrips.com
They have outstanding specialization in following aspects of SEO and Marketing Services:
Web Site Marketing (SEO)
Local Search Marketing
Sponsored Link Marketing
Animated Landing Pages
Video/Digital Sales Reps
Reputation Marketing
Google Ranking Solutions
Link Building Services
Pay-Per-Click Management
For complete information about Proxy1Media services and packages, please visit at: http://www.proxy1media.org
About Proxy1media
Proxy1media provides quality based professional SEO/SEM services, Online Marketing services& solutions. They are experts and treat their customers very seriously. Google Certified, SEO Team of 300+ they can help for less.
Contact Details:
Name : Proxy1Media
Phone : 800-381-4820
Email : info@proxy1media.com
Url : http://www.proxy1media.org
Address: Boca Raton, FL 33432
Country : US