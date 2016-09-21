Batala NYC's Stacy Kovacs Announces the Formation of the Community Drumline, Fogo Azul NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --The all women's drumline, Batala NYC has changed their name to Fogo Azul NYC, or "blue fire". The group decided to change their affiliation from the Batala organization to join the more community-based drumming organization, Grooversity. Befitting their passion, the drumline has spent years making a name for themselves in the local music community. This has afforded the all-female band roles in movies, opening for sporting events, and the opportunity to play alongside artists like Lorde and the Rolling Stones. Most recently, the drumline played alongside The Blue Man Group at an event in New York City.



Fogo Azul NYC has brought together women of all nationalities and all boroughs to learn and perform drumming in New York City and beyond. The switch in affiliations from Batala to Grooversity provides the band with more autonomy and opportunities for community work, something incredibly important to the women who make up Fogo Azul. As a result, the name change delivers a message about the band's direction and passion.



"We chose 'blue fire' because it represents a certain duality but also a unique fire," says artistic director Stacy Kovacs "We have always been a group that took in and encouraged women of any level of musicality to pick up the drums and play. We have inspired women, young and old, to follow their heart and passions and the support we have received in New York City has enabled us to travel and be a part of events that have been beyond our wildest dreams. This change in name and affiliation enables us to take our performance and our passions to the next level."



By joining with Grooversity, Fogo Azul NYC will be better able to shift their focus to one of diversity awareness and drumming for the purpose of positive outcomes.



For more information visit www.fogoazulnyc.com.



