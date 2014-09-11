Batch Add Number to PDF Pages with a-PDF Number Pro to Gains Great Popularity

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --A new utility software that allows simple editing to batch and number PDF files has been released by A-PDF software company. A-PDF Number Pro is an easy and effective PDF Number program to batch large volumes of documents and customize page numbers in PDF files.



“This software is designed to simplify the process of adding bates stamping to PDF files, saving time and money. PDF Number Pro is the perfect solution for any business which handles large volumes of documents such as the medical, legal or other professions, and it’s easy to use without the need for any programming or technical skills,” a spokesman said.



A-PDF Number Pro allows professionals to handle any volume of bates stamping in PDF documents, including invoices, receipts and reports. In four simple steps, users can add continuous page numbering to batches of files with various customization options.



Simply open the software and import or drag and drop PDF files into the program. The software is able to import multiple files and user may move files up or down to reorder before processing. The next, step allows the user to customize the text properties of page number such as font, size, color, and margins. The software can write the number anywhere on the page, such as adding page numbers at the bottom of PDF pages, and can also include a prefix and suffix if necessary.



The user then adds a page range for numbering in the advance settings, to tell the program where to begin counting and sorting batches. Finally, the user will select the output directory to begin the numbering process.



A-PDF Number Pro software is compatible with the latest operating systems and does not require the purchase or use of Adobe Acrobat Reader to operate.



About A-PDF Pro

A-PDF is a Hong Kong based company which specializes in offering affordable PDF tools, including PDF mergers, bates stamping, splitters, password security software, converters and other utility software.