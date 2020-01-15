Bath Max Introduces New Handicap Shower in Doylestown and Dublin, Pennsylvania to Keep Bathing Independence

Dublin, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --With age, physical abilities begin to decline. Mobility issues become even worse as people get old. Severe injuries and illnesses can also cripple one at any age. When such circumstances impact one's mobility this way, one may want to receive intrusive and privacy-ridding help in the bathroom. Receiving such support in the bathroom means loss of privacy in the bathroom.



The all-new handicap shower in Doylestown and Dublin, Pennsylvania, is available to safeguard this privacy and restore independence, thereby improving the emotional states of those who suffer from disabilities.



A safety shower is designed for easy access to those who can't quickly get into a regular bathtub. People who have physical challenges have limited mobility or are elderly. These showers will simplify the job of the caregiver who offers their assistance to the disabled or elderly.



Bath Max has the perfect solution for those with mobility difficulties or someone who is in a wheelchair. With the increasing popularity of walk-in showers, many homes, condos, and apartments have started to have a shower. Bath Max brings in a wide variety of shower options, including those that have been designed to offer a "spa shower" experience.



To add a premium feel to the shower, many homeowners splurge on specialty lighting, tile fixtures, doors, and shower heads. Accessories that make the walk-in shower feel safer, such as shower chairs, benches, or hand held shower heads, are now the trend and won't need to be changed when it comes time to sell the house.



These low threshold showers are easy to step and roll into and can be customized to one's preference. The removable hand-held shower head features a height-adjustable slide rail wall mount.



For more details on a bathroom remodel in Lansdale and Perkasie, Pennsylvania, visit: https://www.bathmax.com/bathroom-remodel-bathroom-refinishing-bathroom-renovation-doylestown-dublin-pa/.



About Bath Max

From bathroom remodel and bathroom renovation to tub-shower conversions and shower installation, Bath Bax can help. The professionals at Bath Max are equipped to provide the best service, offering several bathing options and products at unbeatable price.