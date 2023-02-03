Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2023 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, understands the importance that bathroom cabinets play in the efficient and effective use of space in one of the smallest rooms in a home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Miami, and the surrounding areas. This is partly due to the size of the room itself, which is usually much smaller than the kitchen, but when homeowners work with Trimline Design Center they will help to maximize the storage with the bathroom cabinets while keeping the room as open and pleasing as possible.



While it is tempting to just go out and buy a larger vanity or other cabinets, without taking the time to make a plan with the proper layout homeowners won't know if they are making a good decision for the bathroom cabinets or not. If they are able to expand the bathroom, this will allow them to incorporate more storage options with bathroom cabinets.



Measuring everything in the bathroom will allow homeowners to be sure that they are getting the maximum value from every inch in the room. While they may be adding some standard bathroom cabinets, the options don't have to end there. They may be able to add built-in storage nooks that can either be shelves or house easily accessible baskets. Working with the Trimline Design Center team means that they can offer suggestions like these to complement the bathroom cabinets they really want.



Keep in mind that bathrooms typically feature lighter colors including light pastels or other bright and airy colors as well as white. This is because lighter colors in smaller rooms make them feel larger whereas darker colors make small rooms feel even smaller. While bathroom cabinets come in a variety of colors and finishes, lighter colors will help to give the impression of a larger room.



Homeowners will likely have at least a single bathroom cabinet referred to as the vanity as this is where the bathroom sink will also be. And while this will provide some storage, they will likely want to have more storage. Some cabinets can be mounted above the toilet to provide more storage, but they can also look at other alternatives. Shelves that match the bathroom cabinets, free standing pieces for decoration and storage, and more can all help to make a bathroom in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Miami, and the surrounding areas an oasis of relaxation and calm. Contact the team at Trimline Design Center today to start working on getting new bathroom cabinets.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and have been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.