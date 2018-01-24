Bathroom Remodeling Company Sets Strong Example

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a company that provides bathroom remodeling in Arlington, Fairfax, and Falls Church, Virginia. Their service area also extends to nearby cities in Maryland, including Rockville, Gaithersburg, Germantown, and Bethesda. The founder of the company is Russ Glickman, a highly respected remodeling expert that has countless awards and certifications under his belt. He has been exceeding the expectations of discerning bathroom remodeling customers in the greater Washington D.C. area for over 40 years.



They emphasize communication with their clients, and they explain all options thoroughly when it comes to bathroom remodeling possibilities. When a design has been finalized, their construction professionals execute the plan to perfection. Though the work that they do is impeccable, they get in an out in a timely manner, so clients don't have to endure long-term disruptions.



The company has been very successful because they are simply the best at what they do. Russ Glickman is a man that believes in sharing his success with others, and he certainly does more than his share. This company supports many different nonprofit organizations, including United Way, the American Cancer Society, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. They also provide assistance to United Cerebral Palsy, and this is personal for the founder of the company, because he is the father of a child with cerebral palsy.



Clearly, they do a great deal for organizations that are dedicated to healing and the search for cures. At the same time, as a company that provides bathroom remodeling and whole home remodeling, they can lend their expertise to nonprofits that are dedicated to housing for disadvantaged community members.



They volunteer with Habitat for Humanity to build homes, and they also set aside time to work with Rebuilding Together. This is a nonprofit organization that rehabilitates existing homes that have become unsafe because their owners do not have the resources to renovate them appropriately. In addition to the volunteer work, they provide financial support for these excellent organizations.



These are some of the ways that they give back, but there are a number of others. The company is second to none when it comes to bathroom remodeling in Arlington, Fairfax, Bethesda, and the other cities they serve. And when you look at the charitable work that they do, you can see that they are leading the way in that arena as well.



