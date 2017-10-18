Bathroom Remodeling: Experience Counts

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --A home is a huge financial investment, so it is very important to engage the appropriate professional assistance when home improvements become necessary. With this in mind, people in Alexandria, Annandale, Fairfax, and Falls Church, Virginia have access to an accomplished bathroom remodeling resource that has been serving these communities for more than 40 years.



This company, Glickman Design Build, offers comprehensive, turnkey assistance, and they have been recognized for their excellence time and time again by many different publications and professional organizations. They are extremely passionate about the reputation that they have been able to establish, and they are an open book when it comes to their abilities and credentials.



They encourage clients to check their references and licensing, and they are very accommodating and communicative. Potential clients can schedule free, one-on-one consultations in their homes with a Glickman design consultant, and they apply no pressure at these meetings. They simply evaluate the possibilities, answer questions, and provide quotes.



This bathroom remodeling company will assist during the design stage, and they also source all of the materials that will be necessary to complete the project. They manage the bathroom remodeling project through the construction phase, and they have ability to do impeccable work in a time efficient manner.



There are a number of different facets that can be included in a bathroom remodeling project, and the people at Glickman explain them to their clients in detail. Many people simply want to freshen up their existing bathrooms, but others need more space or the addition of a double sink or a freestanding shower. Plus, there is an unprecedented aging of the population underway right now because the baby boomers are attaining senior citizen status. Assisted living communities are very expensive, so many seniors seek living in place solutions. Bathroom remodeling for people with mobility issues is an area of specialization for the team at Glickman Design Build.



The work that they do is of the highest quality, but they have very efficient processes, so they can pass along value-based pricing to their clients. They offer the best of both worlds, and judging from their positive reviews, people in their service areas would be hard-pressed to find a more effective bathroom remodeling resource.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build is a bathroom remodeling contractor that serves clients in Bethesda and Gaithersburg, Maryland and other cities in the greater Washington D.C. area.