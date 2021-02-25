Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --The bathroom is used multiple times a day in a home. After much use, the room becomes worn out and needs a lift. Bathroom remodeling is the best way to bring new life to a room that is used often. Offering years of experience in bathroom remodeling, the designers at Trimline Design Center will help create a fully functional and stylish bathroom. Bathroom remodeling allows for a better design of the space. The bathroom will have an entirely new look by changing the structure of the bathroom.



Every bathroom should abide by the four foundations of bathroom remodeling. The first is function. Understanding how many people will use the bathroom each day, will help decide how much cabinetry is needed, along with the type of cabinetry desired. The designs chosen for installation in the bathroom remodel will help create the family-friendly bathroom. The second foundation is storage. Having proper storage keeps the bathroom clean. Installing custom cabinetry is the best way to get the storage space desired. The third foundation of bathroom remodeling is safety. The designers will create a safe and functional layout for the bathroom remodeling project. The fourth foundation is increasing the resale value of the home. Home values are improved when bathroom remodeling has been completed.



Most clients who are undertaking a bathroom remodeling project often have the design and style well thought out. Walking through the showroom and giving the designer ideas, helps in getting the plan in order. Once the design has been determined, the in-home consultation takes place, to measure and confirm the plan will fit. Once complete, a proposal is written for approval. Once approved, the bathroom remodeling order will be made and work begins by removing the cabinets and fixtures in the bathroom. Once the room is cleared out, the installers have a clean slate to create the bathroom remodel desired. For more information on bathroom remodeling call 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Founder, Lester Collins began selling cabinetry in 1964. By 1976, he knew he wanted to make a change from custom laminate cabinetry to quality manufactured and custom made to order wood cabinetry. With the change in product, also came a name change. The business was now called Trimline Design Center. Since then, three generations of family have taken over the design and installation of work.