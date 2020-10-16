Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2020 --Bathroom remodeling is one of the keys to improve the value of the home. Creating a functional, family-friendly space, where one can relax and renew is key. The designers at Trimline Design Center have the knowledge and skill to make this room, not only a favorite in the house for homeowners in Key Largo, Miami, South Miami, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas but also the key to a high resale value.



The Trimline Design Center designers work with clients, to discuss the current bathroom and what it will take to make the room more desirable. Whether it's more cabinet space, higher quality countertops, and better lighting, the staff works with each client to understand their style and needs.



In business since 1964, Trimline Design Center has been helping families from Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Miami, and the surrounding areas, design, and create bathroom remodels.



Homeowners who want to remodel, but aren't sure of a bathroom remodeling style, will walk around the Trimline Design Center showroom, to view sample bathroom designs. Our designers will work with clients to make sure that each bathroom remodel suits their tastes.



Designers at Trimline Design Center discuss each bathroom remodel idea with the client, with the goal of drawing four goals from them, to make sure the bathroom idea is complete. The first goal is function. This makes the client think about what the room is mainly used for and who uses it. Whether it is a guest bathroom or used daily by family, the goal is to make the space attractive and family-friendly. The second goal is storage. Bathroom remodeling should always take storage into consideration, making sure there is enough space for each member of the family to store items. Safety is the third goal. Preventing accidents in the bathroom is key. A well thought out design will prevent accidents and during bathroom remodeling, handicap safety measures can be put in place, if needed. The fourth goal for bathroom remodeling for clients is increasing resale value. If selling is decided, after the bathroom remodeling is complete, the home value will have increased, bringing a higher sale price. For more information on bathroom remodeling, call Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center began as a laminated cabinetry company. Realizing the need for change, founder Lester Collins decided to switch to made-to-order wood cabinetry and high quality made manufactured cabinetry. Now, with more than 40 years in the same location, and three generations of family working there, Trimline Design Center features showrooms featuring top quality kitchen, bath, and home designs.