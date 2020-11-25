Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2020 --Each room in the home should inspire its inhabitants. That's especially true for the bathroom, where one starts the day. A bathroom that is old and difficult to move around in, doesn't encourage one to begin each day with a positive attitude. Bathroom remodeling is the cure for this old, uninspired room. The staff at Trimline Design Center will work with each family to bring their bathroom remodeling dreams to life.



The designers at Trimline Design Center will work with each client to discover what the perfect bathroom remodel looks like. The designer will work with the client in the showroom, look at samples, listen to ideas, and offer suggestions. Once the bathroom remodeling idea is complete, the designer will work with the staff to see that each idea is implemented, just as the client likes. In order to make sure the bathroom remodeling design will fit the space, the designer will visit the home to take measurements and plan the layout of the design.



The designers consider three things when planning a bathroom remodeling project. The first is function. Understanding how the bathroom will be used and by how many people, will help the designer in the planning. A formal bathroom, which will be used for guests, may not require as many storage cabinets as a family bathroom, therefore discussing the rooms function will help in the planning. Storage plays a big part in bathroom remodeling. Making sure there is enough cabinet space for each member of the family is important. Installing custom cabinetry offers drawer and cabinet space for every member of the family. This storage space needs to be installed properly to create a safe environment. The designers will start by creating floor plans which promote safety. Bathroom remodeling can also increase the value of the home and could bring a larger sum if the home is put on the market. For more information on bathroom remodeling call 305-666-7609 or visit, www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Founder Lester Collins started selling cabinetry in 1964. At the time, he sold laminated cabinetry but understood that people wanted more. He began selling high quality manufactured and made to order cabinetry. In 1976 he relocated his company, and now three generations of family work together to provide people with top quality cabinetry.