Battery Sales USA's New ECommerce Site Offers Great Specials, Expanded Product Line, New User-Friendly Features, and Faster International Distribution

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2020 --With over 60 years of distributing the industry's most reliable batteries and complementary accessories, Battery Sales USA is now presenting its wholesale options internationally via eCommerce. Featuring the most trusted names in energy, Battery Sales USA's site offers product availability and shipping on most orders within one to two business days, quickly providing clients any power and energy storage supplies they need.



"The new site represents [our] longevity, expertise in all things battery and renewable energy-related, and solidifies our Master Distributor status with the most recognizable brands in the industry," says Danielle Septembre, Sales Manager at Battery Sales USA. "Customers will now have easy access to a more diversified product line, increased inventory, sales support, knowledgeable specialists, friendly customer service, and an extensive database of product literature."



Founded in 1962, the family-owned and operated business has been at the forefront of international wholesale battery distribution for decades. Specializing in the delivery of high-quality products, excellent customer service, and sourcing hard-to-find specialty batteries, Battery Sales USA houses an expansive inventory at their warehouses while also serving as a network source for industry partners throughout the country, permitting the quick processing and shipping of orders around the world.



"We continue to strengthen our long term partnerships with manufacturers and customers," Septembre explains, pointing out the site will be, "A source for information with detailed product specifications, safety data sheets, a product comparison feature, application guides, and specials."



A leading distributor of batteries for automotive, commercial, marine, renewable energy, and industrial uses, Battery Sales USA has developed a trusted reputation among its partners and is a principal source for ACDelco, Power King, US Battery, Superior Battery, Power-Sonic, Outback Power, Morningstar, Enersys, Schumacher, Guest, Motocross by Yuasa, Optima, Trojan and other reliable names in the battery industry. The new eCommerce website will allow clients to build custom wholesale orders and arrange delivery of all these names to most locations from anywhere with an internet connection.



"The new website [is] a refreshing update that showcases our inventory of batteries and battery-related accessories, our expanded product line of inverters and renewable energy items," continues Septembre.



With six decades in the business, Battery Sales USA knows what their clients want and how to get it to them fast.