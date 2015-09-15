Bauyrzhan Karymsakov Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Takebs

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Takebs is an upcoming mobile application that will make delivering parcels fast and effortless like never before. Thousands of people travel from one country to another every single day. Takebs will create a unique platform where users will deliver the belongings of each other to different locations all over the globe. Creator Bauyrzhan Karymsakov claims that Takebs will ensure the delivery of a parcel from New York to London in about seven hours.



Using Takebs is fast and easy with just a few simple steps:



- Install the Takebs app on any iPhone or Android phone.

- Using the app, find someone that has a flight to the desired destination of the parcel.

- Contact that person in the Takebs app and make arrangements.

- Meet that new-found courier at the airport and give them the package.

- Verify your package has been delivered to the intended recipient.



This project has been approved already by Apple and Google. Bauyrzhan Karymsakov has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for this project. The project's funding goal is $150,000, and this amount will be spent on press releases, advertisements, and making improvements to the application.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1XWO00b



The official website of Takebs is http://www.takebs.com



