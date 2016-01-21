Bay Area Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Eric P. Bachelor Now Offers CoolSculpting Non-Invasive Fat Elimination

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Dr. Eric P. Bachelor of Eastbay Aesthetic Surgery in Pleasanton and Danville, CA is helping patients in the Bay Area eliminate stubborn body fat without having to undergo major surgery or invasive procedures. With the use of CoolSculpting technology, Dr. Bachelor's patients can experience up to a 20 percent reduction of fat in the treated areas with a process that is completely painless.



CoolSculpting is one of the latest proven fat elimination processes available in the industry that uses the science of cryolipolysis with the proprietary Zeltiq System to essentially freeze fat cells to the point of elimination. The technology works on the surface of the skin to target only the fat cells beneath, causing no damage to the skin cells above or other healthy skin or tissue cells. Once the stubborn fat cells are frozen, the body naturally eliminates them and the patient experiences a visible reduction in the fat pockets that received treatment.



The CoolSculpting process Dr. Bachelor uses involves a specially designed cooling applicator that is applied to the area that the patient desires to eliminate the unwanted fat. This applicator cup uses gentle vacuum pressure to draw the tissue between the cooling panels, delivering precisely controlled cooling conditions that only target the fatty layers beneath the skin.



This new technology offers patients a myriad of advantages compared to other fat elimination methods like liposuction. With CoolSculpting, there are no needles, incisions, or anesthesia involved. During the treatment, patients can lie comfortably and are free to read a magazine, use their smartphones, or even take a nap. Absolutely no downtime is required after the procedure and patients can immediately resume normal activities after the treatment. Patients who undergo CoolSculpting typically receive treatment over a series of several weeks. Those most dramatic results occur over a period of two to four months.



The number of treatments needed varies for each patient depending on their desired outcomes and the type of fat pockets they are most concerned about. Dr. Bachelor offers consultations to new or existing patients who are interested in the CoolSculpting procedure. During this consultation, Dr. Bachelor can outline a specific treatment and pricing plan that will provide the most optimal results for each patient.



About Dr. Eric Bachelor

Dr. Bachelor is a Sacramento native who completed his undergraduate education at Stanford University and his medical education at the University of California at San Francisco. He has been recognized as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumer's Research Council of America and has personally performed more than 10,000 facial rejuvenation procedures.



To learn more about Dr. Bachelor and the CoolSculpting process he offers in Danville and Pleasanton, CA, please visit www.ericpbachelormd.com.