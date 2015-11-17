Bay Area Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Patino Appointed as Program Director for the Trans Umbilical Breast Augmentation Workshop

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --El Cerrito Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Patino was recently appointed by the American Society of Cosmetic Physicians (ASCP) as the Program Director for the Trans Umbilical Breast Augmentation Workshop. As the only instructor for the workshop, Dr. Patino will be teaching surgeons from around the world how to complete the procedure under tumescent anesthesia.



Trans umbilical breast augmentation (TUBA) is a fairly new cosmetic surgery procedure that allows the implantation of saline breast implants through a small incision in the navel instead of incisions in the breast or around the areola.



Currently, this is the only TUBA workshop offered by the ASCP and is the only one that teaches surgeons the procedure under tumescent anesthesia, which is also known as localized anesthesia, instead of requiring the patient to undergo general anesthesia for the procedure. With the TUBA procedure taught by Dr. Patino, no use of endoscopes or general anesthesia is required.



Dr. Patino has also developed a new instrument that makes this formerly challenging procedure very easy to learn by other surgeons. By instructing this workshop, Dr. Patino is helping to make this procedure available to more patients across the world as more surgeons become trained and experienced with the technique.



The ASCP also invited Dr. Patino to speak about the Trans Abdominal Breast Augmentation (TABA) procedure at their yearly conference in Orlando on October 10, 2015. Additionally, he will be speaking about the TUBA procedure at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) yearly meeting in Hollywood, Florida in January 2016.



About The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito

Throughout his career of more than three decades, Dr. Patino has become known as one of the leading surgeons in the Bay Area and is renowned for his expertise with breast surgery across the world. He and his staff at The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito offer a wide variety of procedures and services to help patients look and feel their best, including breast enhancement, body contouring, facial surgery, skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, and more. Dr. Patino is proud to offer patients an exceptional level of communication with his fluency in several languages including English, French, and Spanish, as well as proficiency in German, Italian, and Portuguese.



