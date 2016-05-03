Bay Area Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Patino Offers Latest FDA-Approved Treatment for Smoother, Fuller Lips

EL Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Dr. Gabriel Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito is now offering the latest FDA-approved treatment for Bay Area patients who are seeking a smoother, fuller appearance for their lips. Restylane Silk is the first and only lip enhancement treatment that has been approved by the FDA for its safety and effectiveness. This dermal filler has shown to provide outstanding results that last for up to six months, effectively adding natural-looking fullness to the lips while reducing fine lines, creases, and wrinkles.



Restylane Silk differs from other dermal fillers available on the market due to its particles that are much smoother and smaller than those in other formulas. This product is a clear gel that is made of hyaluronic acid, a substance that the body produces naturally. This material is injected into the lips through a thin needle in the areas where the patient desires more fullness and a smoother appearance. Many patients prefer Restylane Silk due to its ability to provide a more natural appearance with volume enhancement than other types of dermal fillers available on the market.



The procedure to administer Restylane Silk for subtle lip enhancement is simple, fast, and relatively painless. Prior to the injections, Dr. Patino applies a topical anesthetic to the lips just to minimize any potential discomfort the patient may experience. The Restylane Silk is then administered through a thin needle in conservative increments as Dr. Patino carefully monitors how it is altering the appearance of the lips beneath the skin. He uses a custom amount of this product with each patient depending on their unique needs and preferences for procedure outcomes. From start to finish, the procedure generally takes only about 20-30 minutes.



Because the Restylane Silk procedure is non-surgical, there is no downtime or recovery time required. In fact, patients can resume their work or regular daily activities immediately following the procedure. Some patients may experience some light bruising and swelling, but any discomfort can usually be remedied after treatment with the application of an ice pack.



In addition to Restylane Silk, Dr. Patino offers a variety of other surgical and non-surgical procedures for patients in El Cerrito, Oakland, Berkeley, and the surrounding areas. He provides a wide range of breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial surgery procedures, along with hair restoration and skin rejuvenation.



About The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Patino has been practicing medicine since 1981. Throughout his career, he has gained experience in a wide range of surgical subspecialties, but today he is world renowned for his expertise in cosmetic surgery. He has pioneered several cosmetic surgery procedures and is one of only 500 surgeons in the world who have achieved Diplomate status with the American Board of Laser Surgery, specializing in laser body sculpting.



To learn more about Restylane Silk and the other non-surgical options Dr. Gabriel Patino offers for patients at his El Cerrito, CA cosmetic surgery office seeking improvements with their appearance, please visit www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.